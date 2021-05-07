Univar Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Univar Inc (UNVR) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $66.2 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $55.9 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Univar Inc reported adjusted earnings of $73.6 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $2.16 billion from $2.21 billion last year.

Univar Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $73.6 Mln. vs. $59.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.43 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q1): $2.16 Bln vs. $2.21 Bln last year.

