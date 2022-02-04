Markets
U

Unity Software Up 14% As Quarterly Results, Outlook Better Than View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Unity Software Inc. (U) are up 14% Friday morning after the company reported more than 40% growth in revenue. The company's first quarter results as well as full-year outlook came in above estimates.

Unity's adjusted loss per share in the fourth quarter narrowed to $0.05 from $0.10 a year ago. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters was for $0.07 loss per share.

Revenue was $315.86 million, an increase of 43% from the fourth quarter of last year.

The company reported net loss of $161.65 million or $0.56 per share, wider than net loss of $83.5 million or $0.31 per share in the same quarter a year ago, impacted by higher expenses.

For the first quarter, Unity expects revenue to be in the range of $315 million - $320 million. The consensus estimate stands at $313.53 million.

For the full-year, revenue is expected between $1.485 billion and $1.505 billion. Analysts expect revenue of $1.42 billion for the period.

Unity stock is at $105.97 currently. It has traded in the range of $76- $210 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

U

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular