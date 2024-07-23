Unity Software Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Unity Software (NYSE:U).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with U, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Unity Software.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $54,456, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $629,484.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $13.0 to $30.0 for Unity Software over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Unity Software options trades today is 3732.42 with a total volume of 3,749.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Unity Software's big money trades within a strike price range of $13.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Unity Software Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $3.15 $3.05 $3.1 $17.00 $93.0K 974 300 U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.85 $3.75 $3.85 $15.00 $68.5K 1.6K 178 U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.2 $5.1 $5.2 $13.00 $64.4K 954 253 U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.17 $1.14 $1.15 $26.00 $55.6K 812 493 U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.35 $5.3 $5.3 $15.00 $51.9K 1.1K 101

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and Other Americas, of which key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, architecture and construction sector, animation industry, and designing sector.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Unity Software, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Unity Software Currently trading with a volume of 2,590,019, the U's price is down by -0.67%, now at $16.36. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 16 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Unity Software

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $14.0.

An analyst from Macquarie has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Unity Software, which currently sits at a price target of $14.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

