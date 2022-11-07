Unity Software (U) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Unity Software U is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 9.



The company expects third-quarter revenues between $315 million and $335 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $323.33 million, indicating an increase of 12.92% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for loss has become wider by 1 cent per share to 14 cents in the past 30 days.



Unity’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while matching the same twice, delivering an earnings surprise of 9.64%, on average.

Factors Likely to Influence Q3 Results

Unity’s third-quarter top line is expected to have benefited from steady demand for its software solutions from content creators like game developers, architects, automotive designers and filmmakers.



The strong adoption of the company’s subscription-based Create Solutions and Operate Solutions is likely to have driven the momentum.



Unity has been expanding its platform by introducing new product capabilities, which is likely to have been a major growth driver.



Steady demand for interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs and virtual reality devices is likely to have aided the company’s top line.



Acquisitions like Parsec and SyncSketch, which enables cloud-based, secure collaboration between separated creators and artists, are expected to have driven top-line growth.

Key Developments in Q3

On Jul 13, the company announced a definitive agreement to merge with ironSource IS, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Following the merger, Unity’s game engine, ad platform and gaming services will merge with IronSource’s mediation, publishing and monetization solutions.



In addition to the deal, Unity also cut its full-year revenue outlook. The company now expects sales for the year to be between $1.3 billion and $1.35 billion, compared to its earlier estimate of sales in the range of $1.35-$1.42 billion.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Unity has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 . You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

