Unity Software (U) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.13, changing hands as low as $32.45 per share. Unity Software Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of U shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, U's low point in its 52 week range is $21.22 per share, with $50.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.12.

