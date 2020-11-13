Unity Software (U) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Unity Software U reported third-quarter 2020 loss of 9 cents per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 67%. The company had reported a loss of 67 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $200.8 million beat the consensus mark by 7.6%. Moreover, the figure grew 53.3% year over year.



The company’s dollar-based net expansion rate was 144% in the reported quarter, up from 142% in the last reported quarter. It was primarily driven by strong execution across Create and Operate Solutions.



Moreover, robust demand for Unity Software’s real-time 3D technology from gaming companies globally has aided the top line.

Quarter Details

Revenues from Operate Solutions (60% of total revenues) surged 71.4% year over year to $120 million.



Revenues from Create Solutions (31% of total revenues) soared 46.5% year over year to $63 million.



Strategic Partnerships and Other Revenues (9% of total revenue) remained steady at $18 million.



Gross Profit on a Non-GAAP basis grew 50.6% year over year to $159 million from $105.6 million in the year-ago quarter. However, the gross margin contracted 150 bps year over year to 79.2%



Selling and Marketing expenses rose 30.5% year over year to $60.8 million. General and Administrative expenses jumped 229.8% year over year to $117.5 million. Research and Development expenses surged 82.2% year over year to $116.7 million.



Unity Software reported a non-GAAP operating loss of $8.4 million, down 69.6% year over year. The company reported a non-GAAP operating loss of $27.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

As of Sep 30, 2020, Unity Software had cash & cash equivalents worth $1.8 billion.



Cash flow from operations surged 141.9% year over year to $20.6 million. Moreover, free cash flow jumped 119.5% to $10.9 million.

Guidance

Unity Software expects fourth-quarter 2020 revenues between $200 million and $204 million and revenue growth between 27% and 29%. Non-GAAP operating loss is expected between $35 million and $40 million.



Moreover, the company expects revenues between $752 million and $756 million and a non-GAAP operating loss between $66 million and $70 million for fiscal 2020.

