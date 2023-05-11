Unity Software (U) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Unity Software U reported first-quarter 2023 loss of 67 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 5 cents. The company had posted a loss of 60 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $500.36 million beat the consensus mark by 4.8% and jumped 56.3% year over year.



The company’s dollar-based net expansion rate was 107% in the reported quarter, down from 135% witnessed in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, the number of customers who contributed more than $100,000 of revenues increased from 1,083 as of Mar 31, 2022, to 1,322 as of Mar 31, 2023.

Quarter Details

Revenues from Grow Solutions (62.6% of total revenues) surged 101% year over year to $313 million.



Create Solutions revenues (34% of total revenues) increased 17% year over year to $170 million.



Strategic Partnerships and Other revenues (3.4% of total revenues) decreased 9% year over year to $17 million.



Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis grew 61.5% year over year to $394 million in the reported quarter. However, gross margin expanded 300 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 79%.



Selling and marketing expenses flared up 82.9% year over year to $130.2 million. General and administrative expenses rose 11.7% year over year to $58.4 million. Research and development expenses surged 20.7% year over year to $172.9 million.



Unity Software reported non-GAAP operating profit of $32.5 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of $22.8 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

As of Mar 31, 2023, cash & cash equivalents and restricted cash were $1.61 billion.



Cash flow from operations was negative $5.1 million in the reported quarter against net cash used in operating activities of $101.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

Unity Software projects second-quarter 2023 revenues between $510 million and $520 million. The company estimates revenue growth in the range of 72-75% year over year.



Non-GAAP operating profit is estimated between $50 million and $60 million.



For 2023, U expects revenues between $2.08 billion and $2.2 billion. The company estimates revenue growth in the range of 50-58% year over year.



Non-GAAP operating profit is expected between $250 million and $300 million.

