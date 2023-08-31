Unity Software (U) Price Target Increased by 8.80% to 45.50

The average one-year price target for Unity Software (NYSE:U) has been revised to 45.50 / share. This is an increase of 8.80% from the prior estimate of 41.82 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 64.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.42% from the latest reported closing price of 37.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 818 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unity Software. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to U is 0.46%, a decrease of 6.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 268,142K shares. The put/call ratio of U is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 34,984K shares representing 9.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 27,446K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,500K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U by 172.34% over the last quarter.

Resolute Advisors holds 18,301K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,395K shares, representing a decrease of 16.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U by 3.92% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 11,936K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,308K shares, representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U by 25.04% over the last quarter.

Sc Xii Management holds 10,883K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Unity Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Unity Software, Inc. is the world's leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers to artists, architects, automotive designers, filmmakers, and others, use Unity to make their imaginations come to life. Unity's platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company's 1,800+ person research and development team keeps Unity at the forefront of development by working alongside partners to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Apps developed by Unity creators were downloaded more than five billion times per month in 2020.

