Unity Software (U) Price Target Increased by 5.64% to 41.82

The average one-year price target for Unity Software (NYSE:U) has been revised to 41.82 / share. This is an increase of 5.64% from the prior estimate of 39.58 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 69.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.78% from the latest reported closing price of 45.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 807 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unity Software. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to U is 0.48%, a decrease of 0.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.14% to 262,235K shares. The put/call ratio of U is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 34,984K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 27,500K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Resolute Advisors holds 21,395K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,560K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U by 0.13% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 11,936K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,308K shares, representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U by 25.04% over the last quarter.

Sc Xii Management holds 10,883K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Unity Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Unity Software, Inc. is the world's leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers to artists, architects, automotive designers, filmmakers, and others, use Unity to make their imaginations come to life. Unity's platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company's 1,800+ person research and development team keeps Unity at the forefront of development by working alongside partners to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Apps developed by Unity creators were downloaded more than five billion times per month in 2020.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.