Unity Software (U) Posts Loss in Q1, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Unity Software U reported first-quarter 2022 loss of 8 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company had posted a loss of 10 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $320.1 million lagged the consensus mark by 0.2% but jumped 36.4% year over year.



The company’s dollar-based net expansion rate was 135% in the reported quarter, down from 140% witnessed in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, the number of customers who contributed more than $100,000 of revenues increased from 837 as of Mar 31, 2021, to 1083 as of Mar 31, 2022.



Unity shares were down 29.36% in pre-market trading. The stock is down 66.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 25.9%.

Quarter Details

Revenues from Operate Solutions (57.5% of total revenues) increased 26% year over year to $184 million.



Create Solutions revenues (36.4% of total revenues) surged 65% year over year to $116.4 million.



Strategic Partnerships and Other revenues (6.1% of total revenues) increased 11% year over year to $19.7 million.



Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis grew 32.7% year over year to $244 million in the reported quarter. However, gross margin contracted 210 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 76.2%



Selling and Marketing expenses flared up 31.9% year over year to $71.5 million. General and administrative expenses rose 21.6% year over year to $53.5 million. Research and Development expenses surged 30.1% year over year to $141.9 million.



Unity reported non-GAAP operating loss of $23 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of $23.4 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

As of Mar 31, 2022, cash & cash equivalents and restricted cash were $1.2 billion.



Cash flow from operations was $101.3 million in the reported quarter against net cash used in operating activities of $88.9 million in the year-ago quarter.



Free cash flow was $86.4 million compared with free cash outflow of $100.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

Unity projects second-quarter 2022 revenues between $290 million and $295 million. The company estimates revenue growth in the range of 6-8% year over year.



Non-GAAP operating loss is estimated between $62 million and $64 million.



For 2022, the company expects revenues between $1.35 billion and $1.43 billion. Unity estimates revenue growth in the range of 22-28% year over year.



Non-GAAP operating loss is expected between $60 million and $75 million.

