Unity Software To Cut Approx. 1,800 Employee Roles

January 09, 2024 — 02:11 am EST

(RTTNews) - Unity Software Inc. (U) said it plans to reduce approximately 1,800 employee roles, or approximately 25% of its current workforce. Unity noted that, at this time, it cannot reasonably estimate the costs and charges in connection with the reduction, which it expects will be substantially incurred in the first quarter of 2024.

Unity is a leading platform for creating and growing interactive, real-time 3D content and experiences. In October, the company announced the retirement of John Riccitiello as President, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and a member of the Board of Directors.

