News & Insights

US Markets
U

Unity Software rolls back parts of new pricing policy after backlash

September 22, 2023 — 02:47 pm EDT

Written by Jaspreet Singh for Reuters ->

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Video-game software maker Unity U.N on Friday rolled back key parts of a new "runtime fee" pricing policy that sparked backlash from gaming developers and slammed its share price.

The company behind the Unity Engine software that helps people make games had planned to charge developers each time their game is installed after certain milestones, like revenue, are crossed.

"Our Unity Personal plan will remain free and there will be no Runtime Fee for games built on Unity Personal," company executive Marc Whitten said on Friday.

The company added that no game with less than $1 million in trailing 12-month revenue will be subject to the fee.

The move comes after several members of its key user base, small and independent developers, decided to boycott the company, raising fears of a flight to rival Epic Games that makes the Unreal gaming engine.

As of last close, Unity's shares have lost about 19% of their value since the announcement of the new pricing policy on Sept. 12.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Jaspreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/i_jass))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

U

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.