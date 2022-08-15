Unity Software rejects AppLovin's $17.54 bln takeover offer
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Unity Software Inc U.N on Monday rejected gaming software company AppLovin Corp's APP.O $17.54 billion takeover offer and said it would go ahead with its deal to purchase smaller rival ironSource.
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
