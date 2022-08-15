US Markets
Unity Software rejects AppLovin's $17.54 bln takeover offer

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Unity Software Inc U.N on Monday rejected gaming software company AppLovin Corp's APP.O $17.54 billion takeover offer and said it would go ahead with its deal to purchase smaller rival ironSource.

