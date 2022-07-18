Unity Software & ironSource Merger is Net Positive, ARK Says

Shares of Unity Software traded down more than 17% last Wednesday.

The decrease followed the San Francisco-based video game software developer announcing a $4.4 billion all-stock merger agreement with mobile app advertising and monetization platform, ironSource, ARK Invest wrote in a recent insight.

By midday Monday, the stock began its rebound and is up over 7%. The stock is still down over 13% over five days.

“In our view, the merger is a net positive as it integrates a more mature, scaled mediation platform that should improve the developer experience with UnityAds,” ARK Invest wrote.

ARK continued, “given ironSource’s record of positive net income since 2019, we also believe the acquisition will accelerate Unity's path to profitability. Unity Software provides solutions for the creation of real-time 2D and 3D content across the entire creation-to-monetization pipeline.”



Unity Software is a top 20 holding in both the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), in which the company is weighted 3.14% and 2.73%, respectively, according to VettaFi.

