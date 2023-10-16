Unity Software Inc. (U) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Unity Software Inc. (U) closed the most recent trading day at $28.38, moving +1.25% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.2%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 22.83% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 3%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Unity Software Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.16, signifying a 214.29% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $552.86 million, up 71.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $2.17 billion, which would represent changes of +239.02% and +56.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Unity Software Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Unity Software Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 49.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 36.33, so one might conclude that Unity Software Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Unity Software Inc. (U) : Free Stock Analysis Report

