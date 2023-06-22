Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Unity Software Inc. (U) closed at $37.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 35.36% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.

Unity Software Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Unity Software Inc. to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 133.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $514.18 million, up 73.1% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $2.14 billion, which would represent changes of +190.24% and +53.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Unity Software Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Unity Software Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 102.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 40.68, so we one might conclude that Unity Software Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

