Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Unity Software Inc. (U) closed at $30.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 14.2% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Unity Software Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Unity Software Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $477.42 million, up 49.13% from the year-ago period.

U's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $2.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +146.34% and +51.01%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Unity Software Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Unity Software Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 162.42. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.93.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

