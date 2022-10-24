Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Unity Software Inc. (U) closed the most recent trading day at $28.63, moving -1.75% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 12.36% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Unity Software Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 9, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Unity Software Inc. to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 133.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $323.33 million, up 12.92% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.40 per share and revenue of $1.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of -81.82% and +19.31%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.32% higher. Unity Software Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.