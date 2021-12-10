Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Unity Software Inc. (U) closed the most recent trading day at $139.47, moving -0.38% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.96% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 23.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Unity Software Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Unity Software Inc. to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $290.55 million, up 31.86% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $1.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +35.9% and +40.61%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.12% lower. Unity Software Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.