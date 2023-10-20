Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock Moves -1.16%: What You Should Know

Unity Software Inc. (U) ended the recent trading session at $27.17, demonstrating a -1.16% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.86%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.54%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 13.36% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.67%.

The upcoming earnings release of Unity Software Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.15, reflecting a 207.14% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $550.48 million, up 70.49% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $2.16 billion, indicating changes of +236.59% and +55.49%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Unity Software Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Unity Software Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 49.09. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 37.43 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Unity Software Inc. (U) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.