Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock Moves -0.81%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Unity Software Inc. (U) closed at $137.29, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.14% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 27.06% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.37% in that time.

Unity Software Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Unity Software Inc. to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $290.55 million, up 31.86% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $1.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +35.9% and +40.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Unity Software Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

