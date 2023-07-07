Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

Unity Software Inc. (U) closed the most recent trading day at $40.46, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 11.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Unity Software Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 133.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $514.18 million, up 73.1% from the year-ago period.

U's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $2.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +190.24% and +53.65%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Unity Software Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Unity Software Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 108.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 41.45, so we one might conclude that Unity Software Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

