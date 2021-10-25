Unity Software Inc. (U) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Unity Software Inc. (U) closed at $145.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.49% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.93% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.56% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.46% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from U as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 9, 2021. In that report, analysts expect U to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $266.14 million, up 32.55% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.23 per share and revenue of $1.06 billion, which would represent changes of +41.03% and +37.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for U should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. U is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

