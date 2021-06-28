Unity Software Inc. (U) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Unity Software Inc. (U) closed at $110.49, marking a +0.31% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 16.61% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.34% in that time.

U will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.36 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.69% and +31.24%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for U. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. U is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

