Unity Software Inc. (U) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Unity Software Inc. (U) standing at $37.05, reflecting a +0.32% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

The the stock of company has risen by 17.24% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Unity Software Inc. in its upcoming release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $540.05 million, up 19.75% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Unity Software Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Unity Software Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 41.57. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 32.74.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 33, this industry ranks in the top 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow U in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Unity Software Inc. (U) : Free Stock Analysis Report

