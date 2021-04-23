Unity Software Inc. (U) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Unity Software Inc. (U) closed at $102.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.6% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.09% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 12.13% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from U as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 11, 2021.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.35 per share and revenue of $975.25 million, which would represent changes of +10.26% and +26.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for U. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. U is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Unity Software Inc. (U): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.