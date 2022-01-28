Unity Software Inc. (U) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Unity Software Inc. (U) closed at $94.92, marking a +0.23% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 35.1% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 16.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Unity Software Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, up 20% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $290.55 million, up 31.86% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Unity Software Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow U in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.