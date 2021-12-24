Unity Software Inc. (U) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Unity Software Inc. (U) closed at $145.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.47% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 19.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.87%.

Unity Software Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Unity Software Inc. to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $290.55 million, up 31.86% from the year-ago period.

U's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $1.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +35.9% and +40.61%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Unity Software Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

