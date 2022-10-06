Unity Software Inc. (U) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Unity Software Inc. (U) closed at $35.85, marking a +0.11% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.44% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Unity Software Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Unity Software Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.13 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 116.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $323.33 million, up 12.92% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.41 per share and revenue of $1.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of -86.36% and +19.31%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Unity Software Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow U in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

