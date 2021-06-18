Unity Software Inc. (U) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Unity Software Inc. (U) closed the most recent trading day at $105.02, moving +1.12% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 15.34% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from U as it approaches its next earnings release.

U's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.36 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.69% and +31.05%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for U should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. U is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

