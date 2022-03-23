Unity Software Inc. (U) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Unity Software Inc. (U) closed the most recent trading day at $98.23, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.23% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.3% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Unity Software Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Unity Software Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $321.81 million, up 37.08% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $1.5 billion, which would represent changes of +18.18% and +35.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.86% lower. Unity Software Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

