Unity Software Inc. (U) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Unity Software Inc. (U) closed the most recent trading day at $113.56, moving +0.43% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 21.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Unity Software Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 3, 2022. On that day, Unity Software Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $290.55 million, up 31.86% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Unity Software Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow U in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

