Unity Software Inc. (U) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Unity Software Inc. (U) closed at $120.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.53% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 14.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Unity Software Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Unity Software Inc. to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $290.55 million, up 31.86% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Unity Software Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

