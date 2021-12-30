Unity Software Inc. (U) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Unity Software Inc. (U) closed at $145.92, marking a +0.95% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.11%.

Unity Software Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Unity Software Inc. to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $290.55 million, up 31.86% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $1.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +35.9% and +40.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Unity Software Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow U in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

