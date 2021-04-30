Unity Software Inc. (U) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Unity Software Inc. (U) closed the most recent trading day at $101.58, moving -1.6% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from U as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 11, 2021.

U's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.35 per share and revenue of $975.25 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.26% and +26.25%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for U. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. U is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.