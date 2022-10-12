Unity Software Inc. (U) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Unity Software Inc. (U) closed at $30.77, marking a -1.09% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 15.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 14.71%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.67%.

Unity Software Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Unity Software Inc. to post earnings of -$0.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 116.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $323.33 million, up 12.92% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.41 per share and revenue of $1.32 billion, which would represent changes of -86.36% and +19.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Unity Software Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Unity Software Inc. (U): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.