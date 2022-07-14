Unity Software Inc. (U) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Unity Software Inc. (U) closed at $32.51, marking a -0.94% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 9.26% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.51% in that time.

Unity Software Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.21, down 950% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $295.09 million, up 7.87% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.46% lower. Unity Software Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.