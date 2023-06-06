Unity Software Inc. (U) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

After reaching an important support level, Unity Software Inc. (U) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. U surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average helps traders and analysts determine overall long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. The indicator moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

Shares of U have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 28.1%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that U could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account U's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 7 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on U for more gains in the near future.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Unity Software Inc. (U) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.