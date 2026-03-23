Unity Software Inc. (U) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, Unity Software Inc. (U) was up +1.41% at $18.65. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.38%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 0.77% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 5.27%, and the S&P 500's loss of 5.69%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Unity Software Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.21, marking a 210.53% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $488.43 million, indicating a 12.28% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.93 per share and a revenue of $2.06 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.14% and +11.51%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Unity Software Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Unity Software Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.7. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.04.

It is also worth noting that U currently has a PEG ratio of 1.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. U's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, placing it within the bottom 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Unity Software Inc. (U) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.