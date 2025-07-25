Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Unity Software Inc. (U) closed at $32.77, marking a -1.71% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 42.48% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 6.84%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Unity Software Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 6, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.25, up 21.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $425.83 million, down 5.21% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.8 per share and a revenue of $1.79 billion, signifying shifts of +52.38% and -1.02%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.85% increase. Unity Software Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

