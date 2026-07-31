Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Unity Software Inc. (U) was down 4.89% at $31.71. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.53%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 13.71% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 6.59%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0.49%.

The upcoming earnings release of Unity Software Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 6, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Unity Software Inc. to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 192.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $511.84 million, up 16.08% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.04 per share and a revenue of $2.12 billion, indicating changes of +20.93% and +14.5%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Unity Software Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.31% higher. Unity Software Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Unity Software Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 32.06. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.16 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that U has a PEG ratio of 1.34. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Unity Software Inc. (U) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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