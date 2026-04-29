Unity Software Inc. (U) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest close session, Unity Software Inc. (U) was down 1.62% at $26.11. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.57%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.04%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 20.97% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 20.43%, and the S&P 500's gain of 12.24%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Unity Software Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 7, 2026. On that day, Unity Software Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 226.32%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $500.57 million, indicating a 15.07% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

U's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $2.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.12% and +12.9%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 17.54% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Unity Software Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Unity Software Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.72. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.77, which means Unity Software Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that U currently has a PEG ratio of 1.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.08.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Unity Software Inc. (U) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.