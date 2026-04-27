Unity Software Inc. (U) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Unity Software Inc. (U) was up +2.42% at $26.64. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.13%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

The company's stock has climbed by 33.73% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 16.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.3%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Unity Software Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 7, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.24, reflecting a 226.32% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $500.57 million, up 15.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $2.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.12% and +12.9%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 21.82% increase. Unity Software Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Unity Software Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.18. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.77.

Also, we should mention that U has a PEG ratio of 1.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.09 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Unity Software Inc. (U) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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