Unity Software Inc. (U) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Unity Software Inc. (U) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, U broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

U could be on the verge of another rally after moving 7.5% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider U's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch U for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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