Unity Software Inc. (U) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Unity Software Inc. (U) was up +1.98% at $27.24. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.5% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.7%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.31%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.09% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.23%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Unity Software Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.24, showcasing a 192.31% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $511.01 million, indicating a 15.89% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $2.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.77% and +13.88%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Unity Software Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Unity Software Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.03. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.49 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that U currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.09. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.01.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Unity Software Inc. (U) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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