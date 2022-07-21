Unity Software Inc Shares Close the Week 8.2% Higher - Weekly Wrap

Unity Software Inc (U) shares closed this week 8.2% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently down 74.5% year-to-date, down 65.0% over the past 12 months, and down 46.6% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.0%, and the S&P 500 rose 2.6%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $41.50 and as low as $33.63 this week.
- Shares closed 82.6% below its 52-week high and 25.4% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 39.3% lower than the 10-day average and 27.1% lower than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 2.7.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
- The stock closed at 3.2% lower than its 5-day moving average, 7.4% lower than its 20-day moving average, and 38.5% lower than its 90-day moving average.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 273.3%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 1191.5%
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryU
Latest Stocks Videos
Explore StocksExplore
Most Popular
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Tumble On Worse-Than-Expected Data; Tesla Gains Following Earnings Report
- Four Stocks to Consider Buying In Today's Market Environment
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones & S&P 500 Move Green; NFLX Stock Rallies On Earnings
- Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Right Now? 5 To Watch