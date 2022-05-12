Unity Software Inc Shares Close the Week 31.8% Lower - Weekly Wrap

Unity Software Inc (U) shares closed this week 31.8% lower than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently down 72.7% year-to-date, down 51.7% over the past 12 months, and down 42.8% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.8%, and the S&P 500 fell 5.2%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $57.13 and as low as $29.09 this week.

Shares closed 81.4% below its 52-week high and 34.4% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 47.3% higher than the 10-day average and 204.5% higher than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 2.5.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

The stock closed at 3.7% lower than its 5-day moving average, 40.0% lower than its 20-day moving average, and 58.1% lower than its 90-day moving average.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 169.3%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 263.3%

This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.