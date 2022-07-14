Unity Software Inc Shares Close the Week 25.5% Lower - Weekly Wrap

Unity Software Inc (U) shares closed this week 25.5% lower than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently down 76.4% year-to-date, down 65.2% over the past 12 months, and down 50.7% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.9%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $45.08 and as low as $31.73 this week.

Shares closed 83.9% below its 52-week high and 15.9% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 34.2% higher than the 10-day average and 99.1% higher than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 2.7.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

The stock closed at 6.4% lower than its 5-day moving average, 14.5% lower than its 20-day moving average, and 45.4% lower than its 90-day moving average.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 213.1%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 419.3%

This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.