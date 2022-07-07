Unity Software Inc Shares Close the Week 20.5% Higher - Weekly Wrap

Unity Software Inc (U) shares closed this week 20.5% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently down 68.4% year-to-date, down 57.0% over the past 12 months, and down 33.8% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.0%, and the S&P 500 rose 3.1%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $46.39 and as low as $35.74 this week.

Shares closed 78.5% below its 52-week high and 55.5% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 14.4% lower than the 10-day average and 20.9% lower than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 2.6.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 203.4%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 259.6%

This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.