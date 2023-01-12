Unity Software Inc Shares Close the Week 20.2% Higher - Weekly Wrap

Unity Software Inc (U) shares closed this week 20.2% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently up 9.7% year-to-date, down 75.7% over the past 12 months, and down 54.1% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.9%, and the S&P 500 rose 4.6%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $32.89 and as low as $24.69 this week.

Shares closed 73.8% below its 52-week high and 48.8% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 20.5% higher than the 10-day average and 30.2% higher than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 2.9.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by -5.7%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 314.3%

